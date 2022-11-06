Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday.

The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.

“Oh just coming out here and supporting my local crafters,’ said Hall. “That set up with me and you know just doing what we can.”

The event featured a variety of holiday gifts, clothing, jewelry and home décor. Charlie Galligher, one of the organizers, said many vendors come from different areas of Kansas to showcase their skills.

“You can see there is a lot of different variety of crafts available here,” said Galligher. “We emphasize that they be handmade homemade original crafts like that, and we like to highlight and show off our work.”

You can check out Sunrise Optimist for more upcoming events.

