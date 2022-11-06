Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat.

Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served and people danced as a fun way to commemorate and thank those who served in combat. The ball also paid homage to the fallen and had a table of the fallen soldier.

“I think honoring our history is vital,” Rebecca Morrisey, Topeka High’s principal, said. “It’s a way for these group of students to honor the history of the Marine Corps and the part they played to where we are today as a country.”

JROTC cadets, their families, veterans and the Topeka High Administration were in attendance.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. You can find a list of Veterans Day events happening in the area all week long by clicking on the link here.

