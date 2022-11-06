Sunday forecast: 60s and sunny becoming breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We round out the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will become breezy today from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight tonight will be chilly in around 40 degrees. We warm to the low 60s again Monday afternoon with increasing clouds late in the day with breezy winds from the east. A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Monday night into Election Day. Don’t be discouraged from hitting the poles through, Tuesday will far from an all day washout.

Several chances for rain return next week. Tuesday and Thursday chances will be scattered, however Thursday will bring a big cooldown for the weekend.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds will still gust up to 25 mph early this evening but by sunrise the wind will be 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs in the low 60s and a chance for a few showers/storms Monday night into Tuesday. Right now rainfall amounts look low at around 0.10″, with some heavier amounts possible, but not huge. Highs will still be in the 60s with Wednesday the warmest day of the week, starting out near 60° early and warming into the 70s. While it will be warm, it’ll also be windy with gusts close to 40 mph.

A cold front pushes through Thursday which will cause temperatures to fall through the day. While rain is likely Thursday morning it will be brief and scattered along the front. Temperatures plunge to freezing Thursday night and struggle to reach the mid 40s Friday afternoon. We then dive into the mid 20s Friday night. Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Skies will be sunny and right now winds appear to be light.

