Semi driver hospitalized after truck rolls in SW Kansas

MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver has been hospitalized after the truck he was driving rolled in Southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of V Road between Road 9 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 FRHT semi-truck driven by Carlos Gutierrez, 29, of Liberal, had been headed east on V Rd. when the truck crested a hill, drifted into the westbound lane, drove into the north ditch and rolled.

KHP indicated that Gutierrez was rushed to Meade District Hospital with suspected serious injuries. However, due to the extent of his injuries, he was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.