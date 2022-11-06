Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say they’ve talked to everyone believed to be involved in a Friday morning...
TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Washburn WR JJ Letcher
Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 24 Texas