One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Ruth A. Herrold, 85, of Overland Park, had been traveling west on Parallel Pkwy. as a 2019 GMC Terrain driven by Lisa L. Blevins, 49, of Kansas City, was headed south on the highway.

According to KHP, Herrold failed to obey traffic control devices and hit Blevins’ vehicle.

KHP noted that Herrold escaped the crash without injury while Blevins was rushed to Providence Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Both women were found to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

