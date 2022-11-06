One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas

MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Mary A. Yahnke, 78, of Norwich, had been headed southeast on 100 Ave. At the same time, a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Jeffre L. Krehbiel, 77, of Wichita, had been headed east on 60 St.

According to KHP, Yahnke failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the passenger side of Krehbiel’s truck. Both vehicles then went into the ditch and rolled landing on their driver’s sides.

KHP indicated that Yahnke was pronounced dead at the scene while Krehbiel was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP also noted that Yahnke was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident while Krehbiel was not.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.