No. 17 Washburn volleyball set for MIAA tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods know where they stand in terms of the MIAA tournament starting next week.

The ‘Bods fell to Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon but they’re the fifth seed in the MIAA tournament and will play fourth seed Central Oklahoma Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This was a team Washburn lost twice to in the regular season.

The tournament is taking place at St. Joseph Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.