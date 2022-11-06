No. 17 Washburn volleyball set for MIAA tournament

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods know where they stand in terms of the MIAA tournament starting next week.

The ‘Bods fell to Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon but they’re the fifth seed in the MIAA tournament and will play fourth seed Central Oklahoma Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This was a team Washburn lost twice to in the regular season.

The tournament is taking place at St. Joseph Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police say they’ve talked to everyone believed to be involved in a Friday morning...
TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes

Latest News

Martinez ended with 329 passing yards and a pair of TD’s in Kansas State's 34-27 loss vs. No....
No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 24 Texas
Washburn Rural Soccer
Washburn Rural boys soccer finishes fourth in state
KU cruises past No. 18 Oklahoma State
Emporia State beats Lincoln for 6th consecutive win