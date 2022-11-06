No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 22 Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats come up just short in their comeback effort vs. No. 22 Texas at home 34-27.

The Longhorns had the edge early, leading 31-10 at the halftime break. Kansas State outscored Texas 17-3 in the second half, but a last-minute fumble ended the Cats’ comeback hopes.

QB Adrian Martinez still impressed in his first game back, ending with 329 passing yards and a pair of TD’s.

KSU finished with 139 rushing yards, led by RB Deuce Vaughn’s 73 on 19 carries. Martinez had the only rushing TD of the game for KSU.

Kansas State is now 6-3 on the year, and 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. The Wildcats will be on the road next Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 6 p.m. matchup against Baylor.

