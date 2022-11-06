Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location.

Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.

The storefront was formerly the home of Tuesday Morning.

Mommy & Me is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The retailer said those who attend the grand opening of the new storefront will be eligible to enter a special prize drawing made possible by generous gift donations from fellow local family-friendly businesses such as Clipeez and LEAP Topeka.

Mommy & Me opened its doors in the Capital City for the first time 31 years ago and this move represents its second in the city due to growth. The new location is more than twice the size of its previous location on Burlingame and will allow it to carry more options.

The store noted that it purchases gently used, quality adult and children’s clothing and shoes, as well as toys and baby equipment. The items are then cleaned and prepped for resale at a steep discount to customers.

Mommy & Me indicated that the Topeka location also plans to expand to online sales in 2023.

