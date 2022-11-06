Less than 30 slots open in program for families to teach children how to read

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than 30 slots remain open for a program for Kansas families to teach their preschool students how to read.

Waterford.org, a pre-K education nonprofit with a mission to achieve universal literacy, says that on Friday, Nov. 4, only 29 spots remained open for families in Kansas to teach their children how to read.

The program created by a generous donation will give families in Kansas a chance to start reading comprehension early to offset learning trends during COVID-19.

The TED organization-funded program teaches children the basics of reading in 15-minute increments for 5-days a week.

To register for the program, click HERE.

