KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles A. Burbage, 48, of Edwardsville, had been turning southbound from Merriam Ln. onto 24th when an SUV ran a red light. The SUV collided with Burbage’s pickup and then drove away.

KHP indicated that the SUV was later identified as a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Haley J. Maurer, 30, of Kansas City, Mo.

According to officials, Burbage suffered no apparent injuries as a result of the accident, however, his passenger, Julia A. Burbage, 66, of Roeland Park, was taken to the hospital via private vehicle for suspected minor injuries. Both were reported to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Maurer was later found at Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

