Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss

Credit: Brandon Griffin
Credit: Brandon Griffin(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend.

Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.

Seven fire departments across the county responded including Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Hoyt, Mayetta, Delia, Holton, Whiting and Netawaka.

They said the metal building has been used as a firework provider for several years. Fireworks discharge could be heard for miles.

Firefighters did stay on the scene until daylight, no injuries were reported and the facility was not occupied at the time. The structure is a complete loss according to JCSO, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A car crashed into "Big Mill" in Lawrence on Friday night.
One person critically injured after car crashes into Lawrence restaurant

Latest News

Washburn WR JJ Letcher
Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 24 Texas
KU cruises past No. 18 Oklahoma State - clipped version - clipped version - clipped version
KU cruises past No. 18 Oklahoma State - clipped version - clipped version - clipped version
Martinez ended with 329 passing yards and a pair of TD’s in Kansas State's 34-27 loss vs. No....
No. 13 K-State comes up short in comeback effort against No. 24 Texas