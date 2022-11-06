Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend.

Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.

Seven fire departments across the county responded including Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, Hoyt, Mayetta, Delia, Holton, Whiting and Netawaka.

They said the metal building has been used as a firework provider for several years. Fireworks discharge could be heard for miles.

Firefighters did stay on the scene until daylight, no injuries were reported and the facility was not occupied at the time. The structure is a complete loss according to JCSO, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

