Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire nominated for Salute to Service Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have nominated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award for his work to support military members and veterans.

The NFL says Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire personifies each component of its Salute to Service campaign - honor, empower and connect service members, veterans and their families. It said this is partly due to his upbringing in a military home focused on structure and determination.

The League indicated that Edwards-Helaire’s mother, Tonge, joined the U.S. Army in 1996 and his stepfather, Shannon, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1989.

“Being at home with my military mom and military dad, I guess that’s kind of where my competitive nature comes,” Edwards-Helaire noted shortly after he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. “Just having that upbringing knowing when times got hard, nothing can break you.”

Just after Edwards-Helaire arrived in Kansas City, the League said he focused his charitable efforts on the support of military members. He previously worked with the Blue Star Families’ “Thank you, Military” sweepstakes. He personally surprised the Henke family of the U.S. Arny with a brand new Sleep Number 360 smart bed.

Additionally, the League said Edwards-Helaire raised funds for Friends In Service of Heroes, an organization focused on advocating for support and awareness of the sacrifices service members make.

According to the NFL, the running back is also a mainstay when the Chiefs engage with the military, especially at the annual Military Appreciation Day during training camp.

“A lot of people tend to put military people on the back burner, especially those veterans,” he recently noted. “Always having that in mind is close to my heart.”

Finalists for the award will be announced in February. Previous recipients include Andrew Beck, Steve Cannon, Dan Quinn and even late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams - a World War II veteran.

For more information about the award and other nominees, click HERE.

