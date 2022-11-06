Boil Water order rescinded for Jefferson Co. residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory for Jefferson Co. residents has been rescinded by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Friday, Nov. 4, it rescinded a boil water advisory for Jefferson Co. Rural Water District 10 public water supply in Jefferson Co. The advisory had originally been issued due to a line break resulting in a loss of pressure to the system.

The KDHE noted that failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The Department indicated that public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly that a system has failed or been shut down. Regardless of who issued the advisory, however, the KDHE is the only entity allowed to issue the rescind order after testing at a certified lab.

The KDHE said lab samples collected from the water system show no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been deemed resolved.

