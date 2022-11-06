2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Ford Transit van driven by Raeann R. Bromert, 36, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed north on the inside lane and hit a deer. She was able to park the vehicle on the right-hand shoulder.

KHP noted that the van had front end damage and airbags were deployed. The deer was dead on the scene and pulled was pulled off the road into the right ditch.

Meanwhile, Bromert and her passenger, Angelina M. Rediger, 20, of Leavenworth, were both taken to a local hospital with possible injuries.

