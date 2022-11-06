2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”

During the warrant, officials said Stoney Brande Hards, 52, and Dacoeta Rose DeVader, 31, both of Holton, were both arrested on previous arrest warrants. Hards was wanted for probation violation and DeVader for failure to appear.

Authorities also said they seized drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be methamphetamine. Further charges are expected in the investigation.

