2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”

During the warrant, officials said Stoney Brande Hards, 52, and Dacoeta Rose DeVader, 31, both of Holton, were both arrested on previous arrest warrants. Hards was wanted for probation violation and DeVader for failure to appear.

Authorities also said they seized drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be methamphetamine. Further charges are expected in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A car crashed into "Big Mill" in Lawrence on Friday night.
One person critically injured after car crashes into Lawrence restaurant

Latest News

FILE
Boil Water order rescinded for Jefferson Co. residents
FILE - Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire nominated for Salute to Service Award
Holton Fireworks Fire
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss