WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - After making the state semifinals three straight years, in 2022, the No. 2 Washburn Rural Junior Blues fall short to No. 1 Mill Valley Friday night, 1-0.

The Junior Blues drop to 16-4 and they will play 19-1 Dodge City Saturday in the Third Place game at noon at Wichita-Stryker Complex.

