Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas.

After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to put the Ichabods up 6-0 in the first quarter, Washburn was unable to capitalize on the momentum and quickly found themselves down 16-6 after one quarter.

Mistakes were the story of the game for the Washburn offense as they struggled to find a rhythm for much of the day. A missed field goal, missed PAT, three fumbles, and an interception proved to be too costly in a matchup with the now 10-0 Gorillas. The Ichabod defense, which gave up 30 first half points, looked much better in the second half and surrendered only seven points in the final 30 minutes of action.

Despite making it a one score game after being down 30-13 at the half, Pitt State landed a final blow to the Ichabods on their way to a 37-23 victory in Topeka.

Washburn now sits at 6-4 on the year and will look to bounce back next week in its final regular season game at Missouri Southern.

