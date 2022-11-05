The seasonal weekend continues, warming up early next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs were around 60° for most areas on Saturday with Sunday a couple degrees warmer and less wind leading to a nice day to enjoy any outdoor activities.

Taking Action:

DST Ends tonight where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios. Several chances for rain return next week. It won’t be anything like what we had yesterday but keep checking back daily for updates on specific details.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday before a strong cold front pushes through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning leading to several days in a row of unseasonably cold temperatures. This includes falling temperatures Thursday and freezing temperatures Friday through Sunday mornings (possibly even colder than the 8 day indicates).

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds will still gust up to 25 mph early this evening but by sunrise the wind will be 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs in the low 60s and a chance for a few showers/storms Monday night into Tuesday. Models differ on how much rain to expect and how widespread the rain will be so this will be adjusted in the coming days but don’t expect much. Highs will still be in the 60s with Wednesday the warmest day of the week, starting out near 60° early and warming into the 70s. While it will be warm, it’ll also be windy with gusts 35-40 mph.

A cold front pushes through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, similar to yesterday which could mean temperatures stuck in the 40s most of the day after starting out mild. While rain is likely especially late Wednesday night it won’t last as long on Thursday as it did with the cold front this past Friday.

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around through next weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 40s possibly stuck in the 30s....at least expecting mostly sunny skies especially Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.