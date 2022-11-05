Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs.

According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result, Merry Conrad, 49, and Christiana Stevenson, 48, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Merry Conrad:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia with intent

Possession of marijuana

Aggravated child endangerment

Christiana Stevenson:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Aggravated child endangerment

