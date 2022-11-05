Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka

Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs.

According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result, Merry Conrad, 49, and Christiana Stevenson, 48, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Merry Conrad:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Aggravated child endangerment

Christiana Stevenson:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Aggravated child endangerment

