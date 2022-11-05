Saturday Forecast: Dry and seasonal, breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use caution early this morning as the storm system continues to progress eastward. Most if not all of northeast Kansas will be dry by 9am. This will lead to dry conditions this weekend, plenty of sun, seasonal and breezy especially today.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning from last night’s rain. Snow may have mixed in at times as well so give yourself some extra time to get to your destination until the precipitation evaporates.

DST Ends tonight where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

Several chances for rain return next week. It won’t be anything like what we had yesterday but keep checking back daily for updates on specific details.



After some much needed rainfall yesterday and last night where most areas received 1-3″ of rain (latest totals in the video but will be updated later this afternoon since it was still raining as of the recording) we’ll dry out this weekend with plenty of sun. Latest indications are that while there are several chances for rain next week, generally speaking most spots will likely end up only getting 0.25″-0.75″ total.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds W/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds will still gust up to 25 mph early this evening but by sunrise the wind will be 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Increasing clouds Monday with highs in the low-mid 60s and a chance for a few showers/storms Monday night into Tuesday. Models differ on how much rain to expect and how widespread the rain will be so this will be adjusted in the coming days. Highs will still be in the 60s with Wednesday the warmest day of the week, starting out near 60° early and warming into the 70s. While it will be warm, it’ll also be windy with gusts 35-40 mph.

A cold front pushes through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, similar to yesterday which could mean temperatures stuck in the 40s most of the day after starting out mild. While rain is likely Wednesday night uncertainty exists on if rain continues into Thursday or not.

While both long range computer models have Friday and Saturday dry, they differ on how cold it will be. Right now the 8 day is on the warmer side so don’t be surprised if it’s even colder than the latest forecast indicates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.