Parade held in Downtown Topeka to honor local Veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Veterans Parade Sunflower Salute presented by the Military Veteran Project was held this weekend.

Community members took over the streets of downtown Topeka as they gathered Saturday morning to honor our local veterans. The parade started at 11 a.m., and the route went from the State Capitol to the main stage on 10th and Kansas. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner and Major Jason Davee once again emceed the event.

“It’s a beautiful, sunny day,” said Major Davee. “It was great to have a good amount of individuals out here. And of course all the individuals who participated in the actual parade.”

The event was kicked off by a barbershop choir, and then people in attendance were able to see a flyover from four Bonanzas and two RV’s. The parade commenced shortly after. Major Davee says it means a lot for the community to come out and show support.

“It gives back to the community,” said Major Davee. “And kind of lets us know as members of the military, that we are supported and appreciated, and you know everyone needs that a little bit.”

The parade featured floats, antique tractors, kids on unicycles, along with the Topeka High School marching band. Leann Galvan was also in the parade, she said being a part of it with her group, Jeep Girl Mafia, was a way for them to show their appreciation.

“For me when we participated, we went along with teaming up with United States Marine Corps to show the veterans, and society, and just the civilians what the vets mean to us,” Galvan said.

Mayor Mike Padilla was also in attendance, and he said it’s special to see everyone come out for such a great cause.

“It keeps us, as a community, remindful of that service,” said Mayor Padilla. “So we don’t forget that it doesn’t come free, it has to take some hard work. So, this community always shows up for this parade because it’s important to them.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.