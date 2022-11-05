One person critically injured after car crashes into Lawrence restaurant

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A car crash in Lawrence has closed 9th street from Indiana to Mississippi for several hours as LKPD is currently on the scene investigating the crash into “Big Mill” at 9th and Mississippi.

Officials say the driver of a white SUV was taken to a trauma center with critical injuries. The accident happened around 8:30 Friday night. Officials also say two customers were hurt, but they were treated on the scene without having to go to the hospital.

Lawrence Douglas County Fire and Medical evacuated “Big Mill,” which is no longer structurally sound. Officials advise people to keep clear of the area.

The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.

