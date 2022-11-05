Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts Military Month Family Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted Military Month Family Day today in Manhattan.

Families could go check out the different vehicles that Fort Riley provided. The day started with a guest speaker Dr. Bob Smith, the head of all museums at Fort Riley. Volunteers said partnering with veterans to do this is a great way to give thanks.

Executive Director, Chris Gergeni, said it was awesome to give back to military people. ”So people can experience some very rare and unique vehicles, again it’s partnering with the community, partnering with the veterans and really trying to showcase their stories. We got a lot of great cars we got 11 other months we can talk about all of those, this is our month of focus, and say thank you,” said Gergeni.

All military people can go for free for the whole month of November to check out the showcase.

