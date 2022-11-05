Helping Hands holds 14th annual Tails on the Trails

Helping Hands Humane Society held its 14th annual Tails on the Trails on Saturday morning
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its 14th annual Tails on the Trails on Saturday morning.

The event is a 5k run or one mile walk which took place at the Shawnee North Community Center. Participants were able to run alone or bring their four-legged friend along with them.

Some of the dogs at Helping Hands are sponsored so they are available at a discounted rate.

After the run, there were several contests, including biggest dog, smallest dog, or which dog is able to sit the fastest.

All of the fun also goes toward a great cause.

“This just shows us how strong the human animal bond is, and how much our community loves pets,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator at Helping Hands. “Not only do they love their own pet but they want to help other animals as well, so its a great way to do both and support our shelter with the 6000 pets but also grow our human animal bond that you have with your own pets.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s run, HHHS is always accepting donations for their pets.

