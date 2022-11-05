Fire crews put out garage fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters responded to a report of a single car garage full engulfed in flames on Friday night.

According to the MFD, crews were dispatched to 2129 Walnut Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single car detached garage on fire. Crews made access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire. A total of 17 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus.

Officials said the garage was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The total loss is estimated to be $20,000, with $5,000 to contents and $15,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

