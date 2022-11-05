Emporia State beats Lincoln for 6th consecutive win

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets haven’t suffered a loss since September.

They tallied over 500 total yards on offense Saturday, en route to a 35-24 over the Lincoln Blue Tigers in Jefferson City, Missouri.

While quarterback Braden Gleason did throw three interceptions, he mitigated most of the damage by also throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

The Hornets will try to make it seven wins in a row on Senior Day next weekend vs. Northwest Missouri, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.

In the first official NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings, which were released on Monday, October 31, Emporia State came in at #9.

The top seven teams in the region at the end of the regular season qualify for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.