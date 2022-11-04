World’s Largest Belt Buckle nearing completion in Abilene

World's Largest Belt Buckle replica
World's Largest Belt Buckle replica(City of Abilene)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The finishing touches are being put on what will soon become The World’s Largest Belt Buckle, a new roadside attraction in Abilene.

The current World’s Largest Belt Buckle is displayed in Texas and stands 10′ 6″ x 14′ 6.4″.

“The buckle is an absolutely beautiful beautiful piece of art, and it’s really, really big,” said Juile Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “I think everyone will be impressed when it’s unveiled!”

Weather permitting, the plan is to unveil the buckle on the week of December 19. It will be placed near the Grandstand at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds.

Local artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metal Works is constructing the buckle. He is also known for his work on the Abilene Cowboy at Abilene High School, Lumber House, and Dickinson County Heritage Center’s signage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar.
TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on SW Lane St.
Early-morning 2-story house fire found to be incendiary

Latest News

No charges for Emporia High football team after alleged battery
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
Shawn Parcells
Appeals Court upholds decision in Board of Healing Arts petition in illegal autopsy case
The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar.
TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide