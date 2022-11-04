WIBW SANTA

WIBW SANTA PROMO
WIBW SANTA PROMO(WIBW SANTA PROMO)
By MIKE TURNER
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar.
One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on SW Lane St.
Early-morning 2-story house fire found to be incendiary
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes

Latest News

One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
Chilly today, more seasonal this weekend
Chilly rain today
The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar.
One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
KU men’s basketball takes down Pitt State in exhibition match