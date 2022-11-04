Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at Washburn University is under review for allegedly dressing up in blackface for a Halloween dance routine.

Holly O’Neil took part in a reenactment of the Michael Jackson song and dance, “Thriller.” Some at the university say her skin looked dark during the routine.

According to the review conducted by Washburn, some people say it could have been the lighting of the room, or O’Neil could have been wearing makeup to look like a zombie, as Michael Jackson did in the original video.

O’Neil is an Associate Chemistry Professor and is also the Interim Assistant Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Washburn spokesperson Lori Hutchinson sent 13NEWS the following statement, which says in part, “Washburn University continues a thorough review of a complaint about a costume worn by an employee to an on-campus Halloween party on October 27.

The investigation is expected to last several weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.