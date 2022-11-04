TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they’ve talked to everyone believed to be involved in a Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar, and self defense is a possible consideration.

One person was killed and another injured in the incident.

Topeka Police Department said a caller reported a disturbance and gunshots just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at 45th St. Bar in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Officers arrived to find Raymond Davis, 29, of Topeka dead, and another person wounded. The second victim is expected to recover.

By Friday afternoon, TPD said they identified everyone involved, and there was no ongoing threat to the community. They say the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, they’ll send their files to the District Attorney for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration.

A TPD K9 officer was also conducting an investigation about a half mile away from the bar at 49th St. & SW Topeka Blvd. where a traffic stop had occurred. Authorities confirmed to 13 NEWS that it is all part of their investigation into the shooting at 45th Street bar, but would not comment further at this time.

A shooting was also reported at 45th Street bar a little over a month ago on September 23. Following that incident, the owner announced on Facebook she would be offering carryout dining services only.

