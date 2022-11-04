Students at Topeka school learn how to rock in after school club

Students at State Street Elementary School are learning to play rock music in their after school program.
By Soleil Rucker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A newly formed “School of Rock” is jamming at one Topeka school.

35 aspiring musicians at State Street Elementary School meet after school as a part of the Rock Band Club.

The students, who are in 3rd-5th grade, have the opportunity to stay after school to learn electric guitar, bass, piano, and drums.

“I love the melody of it really, and that you get play it so it’s kind of fun,” said Citlaly, 5th grader.

The club allows the students to have the freedom to pursue an interest outside of school.

“I have a lot of instruments at my house, and I don’t have any places to play them or anything. So I come here so I’m able to play them,” said Sterling, 5th grader.

The after school club meets two days a week.

