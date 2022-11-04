Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in central Topeka

Paul Pesso, 74, was last seen Friday afternoon near SW. 10th Ave. and SW. Washburn Ave.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 74-year-old man who is suffering from symptoms of dementia and other significant health issues.

Paul Pesso, 74, of Topeka was last seen around SW 10th Ave. and SW Washburn Ave. around 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 4. Pesso is a Caucasian male and is about 5′10″ 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with any information should call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200, or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

