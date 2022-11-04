No charges for Emporia High football team after alleged battery

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team before the season began.

KVOE reports the decision was made Thursday and announced Friday, after the team ended its season with a playoff loss to Blue Valley Southwest.

Emporia Police received a report in late August and later released paperwork indicating the involvement of a so-called “personal weapon,” meaning a hand or foot as opposed to other kinds of weapons like guns, knives, or clubs. Officers have not confirmed any other information about the case.

USD 253 Emporia Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder issued the following statement after the decision was announced on Friday:

“The district learned today that the law enforcement investigation into alleged student misconduct at Emporia High School will not result in felony charges. The law allows very little information to be released in cases involving juveniles, but the district remains committed to cooperating with law enforcement and the county attorney in whatever way is needed. Nothing matters more to us than the well-being of every student. Accomplishing that takes a partnership between our teachers and staff, students and families, and community partners. And we are truly grateful to everyone who plays a role, big or small, in this effort.”

