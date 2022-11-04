New clinic closer to home eases stress for parents of child with heart condition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are excited for a new clinic bringing specialty care for children closer to home.

Tessa Okruhlik-Barr and her husband Josh Barr are among them. Their eight-month-old son Eldon is full of smiles, even though his short life already includes a major surgery.

“We were at the pediatrician, and they thought they heard a heart murmur,” Josh recalled. “The specialist did a sonogram and then we found out he had a couple holes in his heart.”

“I had an emotional reaction, for sure,” Tessa said.

Tessa and Josh’s doctors at Stormont Vail in Topeka referred them to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, where Eldon underwent surgery at seven-months old. Both say it was tough.

“We never had a kid we had to take back to the hospital after we had them and it’s very stressful thinking about a kid having open heart surgery,” Josh said.

“The first time that we saw him (after surgery) there were a whole lot of wires and tubes,” Tessa said. “It was hard to see him like that.”

But just four weeks later, Eldon is clapping and laughing as he sits with his parents and older sister Adaline in the newly-opened Children’s Mercy Clinic in Topeka. The location opened last month in partnership with Stormont.

Tessa and Josh say the travel to Kansas City to see the pediatric cardiology specialists Eldon needed added to the stress of the situation. The new clinic will change that, for them and other families. Stormont Vail and Children’s Mercy have long partnered for pediatric specialists to see patients at Stormont’s adult clinics, but now, they have a space all their own.

Dr. Mary Ann Queen, Children’s Mercy vice president for regional and diagnostic clinics, says they’re excited for the expanded partnership. She said the clinic will host pediatric cardiology, endocrinology, and neurology specialists, with plans to add telehealth services for other areas, and the ability to expand so more families can avoid the drive to KC.

“The campus is bigger (in Kansas City). You’re gonna have to do more highway driving. The parking is a little more onerous so letting them come here is probably going to save most families a half a day of time,” Queen said. “Taking care of your children is a priority, but like is going on at the same time, so we want them to be able to spend as little time as they to with so so they can do all the important things they have going on.”

With jobs and Adaline already spinning them in different directions, the Barrs are looking forward to steering close to home for Eldon’s follow-up appointments.

“We’re small business owners and it’s really difficult for me to get away,” Josh said. “I want to be there and so it’s really nice because I can go between (work) appointments and make time to go during the day. I missed some of those important appointments because it’s just too difficult to go to all of them.”

Tessa agreed. She said, while she could go to the appointments alone, it’s nice to have her husband’s support - and a second set of ears to take in all the information they receive.

As for Eldon, a successful surgery has him looking at a bright, healthy future.

“He’s a tough little guy, and I know he’s going to be able to take that and transition it to whatever he wants to do and he’ll be around for a long long time,” Tessa said.

The Children’s Mercy clinic is in the former Midtown Express Care clinic at SW 9th and Mulvane.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.