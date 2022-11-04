KU men’s basketball takes down Pitt State in exhibition match

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball unofficially opened its season with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State on Thursday night, and took the Gorillas down 94-63.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 23 points on the night. Freshman Gradey Dick was right behind him with 20. Kevin McCullar Jr. also made a quick impact on the court with 13 points.

KU came back from a 12-0 deficit in the first half to take the lead for the first time at 27-26, ending the first half with a 39-34 lead. That comeback was sparked by a big steal from McCullar, who’s known for his defensive skills.

The Jayhawks will officially open their 2022-23 season on Monday, hosting Omaha at 7:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won 49-straight home openers, and are 19-0 in openers under head coach Bill Self.

Coach Self will be without the Jayhawks for the first four games of the season, per his suspension.

