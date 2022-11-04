Kansas advance voting numbers, turnout prediction released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced the voter turnout prediction and advance voting numbers ahead of next week’s general election.

Secretary Schwab predicts roughly 53% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 election across the state. The prediction is based on several factors, including historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races during turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.

As of Friday, November 4, 154,925 advance by mail ballots have been sent to Kansas voters who applied for a ballot, with 91,544 of those already returned to county election offices. The party affiliation of the returned 2022 advance by mail ballots are as follows: 44,387 Democrats, 35,424 Republicans, 317 Libertarians, and 11,415 unaffiliated.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 191,140 advance in-person votes have been cast. Of those, 66,304 were by registered Democrats, 102,288 by registered Republicans, 905 by registered Libertarians, and 21,643 by registered unaffiliated voters. For the 2020 general election, 271,712 advance in-person were cast. For the 2018 general election, 180,703 advance in-person ballots were cast.

Unofficial numbers report there are approximately 1,975,535 registered Kansas voters. Of those, 523,317 are registered Democrats, 883,988 are registered Republicans, 24,230 are registered Libertarians, and 544,000 are unaffiliated with a political party.

