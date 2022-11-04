Jeff West boosts schools with “Barn Burner” fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson West Booster Club is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to support the district’s schools.

Lori Crawford joined Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and the various projects the booster club has been able to support. She also discussed how schools provide a connecting point for communities.

Barn Burner: A night of rustic fun is being held from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight Saturday, Nov. 5 at 615 E. Wyandotte St. in Meriden, KS. A few tickets remain. They cost $40 for a single and $70 for a couple. Email jeffwestboosterclub@gmail.com to see if you can get one.

Proceeds benefit the Jefferson West School District.

