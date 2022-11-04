Helping Hands hosts another successful low-cost vaccine clinic

After seeing success in their past low-cost vaccine clinics, Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka hosted another event Friday afternoon.
By Marlon Martinez
Nov. 4, 2022
In efforts to help out families keep their furry animals safe and healthy, as well as saving families a few dollars, HHHS hosted another low-cost vaccine clinic, for the third month in a row. Emi Greiss, Communications Coordinator, said the event is another opportunity for families.

”For anybody who is struggling financially and can’t afford those things at a traditional veterinarian,’ said Greiss. “We know there are a ton of families out there who still want to provide the best care possible, so that their pets are healthy, but there is a financial barrier. So, that’s why we are holding these clinics.”

Seeing the need around the community, the low-cost vaccine event was held at their recently-opened community clinic. It featured a variety of vaccine options for pets, including flea, tick and heartworm preventions, as well as microchipping.

Griess said families can stay up-to-date with changes and upcoming events by checking social media platforms.

