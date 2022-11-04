Friday night forecast: Rain continues switching over to snow overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen a good rain across Northeast Kansas with most spots picking up an inch or more. The rain is ongoing this afternoon, but will begin to thin out some this evening. Temperatures have also turned cold this afternoon in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for snow overnight tonight, especially in North-Central Kansas. Snowfall amounts may be around an inch in some places, but don’t expect to still long if it all. That being said, it would still be wise to pay closer attention on the roadways Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

Rain continues all day so take it slow on the roads and make sure your headlights are on. While impacts from any snow mixing with tonight’s rain will be low due to temperatures staying above freezing and any actual accumulation (up to 1″ possible) mainly remaining on grassy surfaces, be mindful there may be a few slushy spots on the roads from it which would create slick areas so use caution if you’re on the roads especially from midnight to 9am Saturday. DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix. Lows in the mid 30s (temperatures may drop to around the freezing mark in north-central KS). Winds NW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW/NE 5-15 mph.

Our rainmaker system we’ve seen today exits the area early Saturday morning taking the snow showers with it and we should become mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Saturday morning plans may be chilly with some cloud cover, but nothing should be falling from the sky then. Temperatures in the afternoon will hover around 60 degrees with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday night will be in the 40s and Sunday should be mild in the mid 60s and sunny during the afternoon. Winds will turn northeast Sunday at 10 to 15 mph. Monday stays mild in the mid 60s with increasing clouds late in the day Monday ahead of our next chance for rain beginning early Tuesday morning lasting through the day. Tuesday will be warm around 70 degrees and rain with the occasional thunderstorm will be scattered during the day.

Wednesday continues to be warm in the low 70s and then we change it up again with a strong cold front late Thursday into Friday. The timing and intensity of the front are not locked in yet leading into next weekend and there are two ways things could go. One possibility is that we see rain showers Thursday into Friday with temperatures cooler in the mid 50s Friday going into Saturday. Another possibility is we could see temperatures plummet into the 30s and see snow instead of rain showers. We’ll do out best to deliver what we think will happen as this event will change constantly in the coming days.

