Friday forecast: Much colder with rain all day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the much needed rainfall through tonight where most spots will get 1-2″. A few isolated areas will be in the 0.5″-1″ range while others may get more than 2″. Watch out for a risk of an isolated severe storm this morning and snow mixing in with the rain tonight.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely all day today where some of the storms may be strong to severe mainly this morning. As rain falls with the leaves on the road, roads may turn slick so slow down.

While impacts from any snow mixing with tonight’s rain will be low due to temperatures staying above freezing be mindful there may be a few slushy spots from it that may create slick areas.

It will be dry this weekend. Other than a very low chance of precipitation through 9am mainly in extreme northeast KS and some morning clouds, plenty of sun is expected both days.

DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.



As a cold front pushes through early this morning combined with rain overspreading northeast Kansas that’s going to bring a major cool down for the area with temperatures behind the front in the 40s. The rain will limit any warming throughout the day so make sure you’re prepared for temperatures about 25-30 degrees colder than yesterday afternoon and that’s not combining the wind chill.

Today: Rain likely with t-storms at times that may be strong to severe mainly this morning. Temperatures likely in the 40s for most areas. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix. Lows in the mid 30s (temperatures may drop to around the freezing mark in north-central KS). Winds NW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW/NE 5-15 mph.

Next week will remain in the 60s and even 70s for most of the week with a couple rounds of rain at times. Nothing like what we’ll have for today but will continue to fine-tune the specific details as we get closer to next week.

Something to watch: Models are offering different scenarios for next Friday (Veteran’s Day) which would have an impact on any outdoor events that might be scheduled. Right now the 8 day is indicating dry conditions and highs in the 50s after rain Thursday night but one model is keeping precipitation behind a strong cold front and if that were to verify we could even have snow (with highs in the 30s and 40s). The model that is producing precipitation on Friday continues precipitation into Saturday as well so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes in the coming days.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the morning. Very low but not a 0% chance of a brief tornado (SPC/WIBW)

