F-35 flyover planned for KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State.

Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter Squadron out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida will soar over the stadium. One of the pilots will be Major Matt Mecadon, who is a KU alumnus who was commissioned from the KU Air Force ROTC program in 2012.

Kansas Athletics will also have a UH-60 Black Hawk land on the outdoor practice field on the southeast corner of the stadium at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle will be on display for viewing throughout pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. through kickoff. This unit is with the 108th Aviation Regiment from the Kansas Army National Guard out of Topeka.

