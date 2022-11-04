Elections officials alert voters to potential street detours around polling sites

Road work may alter access to some voting sites.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. elections officials are alerting voters to check their driving route as they head to polling places on Election Day.

They say road construction is causing some detours for people accessing certain voting locations.

In particular, they note the following:

Crossroads Wesleyan Church – 2030 SE 41st Street – There will be a sign at the roundabout at SE 45th & SE California directing voters to go east on SE 45th Street to SE West Edge Rd. North on SE West Edge to 41st Street, then west on SE 41st to SE California. The entrance to the poll place is from SE 41st Street. There will be Voter Here signs pointing to the location.

VFW - 3110 SW Huntoon St - Voters will need to use Huntoon Street from the west and then leave the area going south on Oakley due to Huntoon being a one-way street eastbound.

Polling Places to the North and South of 12th Street - Due to construction on 12th street, there is no access across 12th from Washburn Ave to Gage Blvd.

17th Street at the I-470 bridge is closed, so voters will need to plan their routes accordingly.

NW Tyler Street is closed from Lyman Rd to St John Street, so voters will need to plan their routes accordingly.

SE Gary Ormsby Drive is closed from Topeka Blvd to SE Adams Street, so voters will need to plan their routes accordingly.

SW 61st Street is closed just west of SW Auburn Rd to replace the bridge, so voters will need to plan their routes accordingly.

You can find your polling place and a sample ballot at MyVoteInfo.VoteKS.org.

