Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar.
TPD says self-defense possible in 45th St. bar homicide
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on SW Lane St.
Early-morning 2-story house fire found to be incendiary

Latest News

A study finds severe depression can be eased by a single dose of a synthetic 'magic mushroom.'
Psychedelic ‘magic mushroom’ drug may ease some depression
Members raise their hands during a vote in a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
Road work may alter access to some voting sites.
Elections officials alert voters to potential street detours around polling sites
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Paul Pesso, 74, was last seen Friday afternoon near SW. 10th Ave. and SW. Washburn Ave.
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man last seen in central Topeka