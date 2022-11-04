Bruce and Tony double your Friday fur-day fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of kitten siblings are the latest felines to call Helping Hands Humane Society home.

Bruce and Tony joined Emi Griess from the shelter on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas. Emi says an adoption special continues for cats, with their fees just $10.

Emi says it’s also not too late to support the shelter at Tails on the Trail. The dog-friendly 5K steps off 10 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee North Community Park. There is a one-mile walk option. Registration is accepted on-site before the event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.