Bruce and Tony double your Friday fur-day fun

Two adorable kitten siblings visited the Red Couch
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of kitten siblings are the latest felines to call Helping Hands Humane Society home.

Bruce and Tony joined Emi Griess from the shelter on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas. Emi says an adoption special continues for cats, with their fees just $10.

Emi says it’s also not too late to support the shelter at Tails on the Trail. The dog-friendly 5K steps off 10 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee North Community Park. There is a one-mile walk option. Registration is accepted on-site before the event.

Tony the kitten is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
