Appeals Court upholds decision in Board of Healing Arts petition in illegal autopsy case

Shawn Parcells
Shawn Parcells(KCTV5 News)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Court of Appeals has upheld a district court’s decision against a man cited for unlawfully performing autopsies.

In an unpublished opinion filed Oct. 28, the appeals court affirmed the ruling against Shawn Parcells. The lower court granted summary judgment for a Kansas State Board of Healing Arts petition, alleging Parcells violated the state’s Healing Arts Act.

In part, the court noted Parcells did not respond or object to any of the board’s discovery requests. Parcells argued the court should have considered his submissions in his separate consumer protection case stemming from the conduct.

The Court of Appeals rejected the argument. It also found the evidence showed Parcells admitted he did not hold any applicable license or attend medical school, and that he did conduct autopsies.

Parcells has been convicted on federal wire fraud charges, as well as six criminal counts in Wabaunsee County related to the illegal autopsy services.

