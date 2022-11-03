Wednesday’s Child - Busting Adoption Myths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is National Adoption Month. Instead of featuring a child who needs to be adopted, a Wednesday’s Child, Lori Hutchinson focuses on the myths about adoption.

So many folks are drawn to our Wednesday’s Children, kids in state care who need to be adopted, yet there are often misperceptions that hold people back. With help from our partners at Foster Adopt Connect, Caroline Kohring and Sydenie Harmon, we bust the “top” myths about adoption, like you have to be married and own your own home to be a forever family.

“You can be single or rent an apartment to adopt.”

Number Two: Adoption is too expensive.

“A lot of times families feel like they’re not able to afford adoption.. when reality adopting out of foster care is minimal to no cost at all.. there’s also adoption assistance that is offered to families to help meet the needs of the children entering the family.”

Three: Older kids don’t want to be adopted.

“As we all know, we never really outgrow the need for a family.. everyone always wants to feel they belong.. no matter how old they are.”

Myth Number Four: Foster children are bad or dangerous. “I think teenagers get a bad rap when entering foster care.. they’ve been thru trauma.. they’re old enough to have seen a lot, remember a lot and know a lot .. and at the end of the day they’re just kids.. they deserve a loving family, they deserve a loving home.”

And finally, that you have to have everything together to adopt a child.

“If this were the case no one would ever get adopted. You don’t have to be perfect to be a perfect parent. If you have room in your home and heart you can help a child in need.”

For more information on adoption, contact Adopt Kansas Kids. You can start with their website, it is such a great resource!

