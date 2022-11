Veterans Day Events 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Veterans Day just around the corner, many organizations are gearing up for events to honor those who have served.

Date Time Event Location Saturday, Nov. 5 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Freedom Fest Veterans Memorial Park, 931 S. Commercial St., Emporia Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. Veterans Day Parade Forest Park, 400 N. Locust St., Ottawa Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. Memorial Dedication Ceremony Gage Park, 10th St., and Gage Blvd., Topeka Saturday, Nov. 5 10:30 a.m. Veterans Day Parade Central Ave. and Main St., Wichita Saturday, Nov. 5 11 a.m. Sunflower Salute Veterans Day Parade 10th and Kansas Ave., Topeka Saturday, Nov. 5 2 p.m. Veterans Day Parade Pennsylvania and Main St., Independence Saturday, Nov. 5 2:30 p.m. University of Kansas Salute to Service football game David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, 1101 Mississippi St., Lawrence Wednesday, Nov. 9 9 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Sacred Heart Catholic School, 102 Cottonwood St., Emporia Wednesday, Nov. 9 10 a.m. Veterans Day Event Woodland Elementary, 1705 N. Salina St., Wichita Wednesday, Nov. 9 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Veterans Day Event Aspiria Field - Paige Field, 5750 Spring Parkway, Overland Park Thursday, Nov. 10 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Touch A Truck Lincoln Elementary School, 1102 N. Milner St., Ottawa Thursday, Nov. 10 1 - 5 p.m. Cloud County Community College Veterans Day Event 2221 Campus Dr., Concordia Friday, Nov. 11 9 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Topeka West High School, 2001 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka Friday, Nov. 11 9 a.m. Collegiate Veterans Day Salute Wichita Collegiate School, 9115 E. 13th North St., Wichita Friday, Nov. 11 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day Parade 4th and Commercial St., Emporia Friday, Nov. 11 9:30 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Rd., Salina Friday, Nov. 11 9:30 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester Rd., Topeka Friday, Nov. 11 10 a.m. Spirit AeroSystems SERVe Day 3801 S. Oliver St., Wichita Friday, Nov. 11 10:30 a.m. Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Delaware St., Leavenworth Friday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Veterans Day Parade Katy Park, Katy Ave. and Main St., Chanute Friday, Nov. 11 11 a.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Winfield High School, 300 Viking Blvd., Winfield Friday, Nov. 11 1 p.m. Chase County Veterans Day Celebration Swope Park, 210th Rd., Cottonwood Falls Friday, Nov. 11 1:30 p.m. Veterans Day Event Palco High School, 502, Ash Ave., Palco Friday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Veterans Day Parade Main St., Clifton Friday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Veterans Day Celebration Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave., Overland Park Friday, Nov. 11 2 p.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Valley Falls High School, 601 Elm St., Valley Falls Friday, Nov. 11 2:30 p.m. Veterans Day Ceremony Whittier Elementary School, 1400 Mound St., Winfield Friday, Nov. 11 6 p.m. Brown County Veterans Dinner Kansas National Guard Armory, 108 1st St., Hiawatha

