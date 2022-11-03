Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in Central Topeka.

According to TPD, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the warrant, officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

As a result, Spencer Allen, 44, and Joshua Reynolds, 38, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Spencer Allen

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property

Joshua Reynolds

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

