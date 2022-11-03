Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka

Spencer Allen and Joshua Reynolds
Spencer Allen and Joshua Reynolds(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in Central Topeka.

According to TPD, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the warrant, officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

As a result, Spencer Allen, 44, and Joshua Reynolds, 38, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Spencer Allen

  • Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property

Joshua Reynolds

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

