Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in Central Topeka.
According to TPD, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the warrant, officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
As a result, Spencer Allen, 44, and Joshua Reynolds, 38, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
Spencer Allen
- Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of stolen property
Joshua Reynolds
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
